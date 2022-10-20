EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 294,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,744 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $20,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

