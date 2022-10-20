Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,959 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

