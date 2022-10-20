Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.41 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

