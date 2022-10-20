Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $349.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.