Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

