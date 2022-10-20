HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.74.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $263.57 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.79 and a 200 day moving average of $334.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

