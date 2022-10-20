HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $415.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.74.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 4.5 %

HubSpot stock opened at $263.57 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.79 and its 200-day moving average is $334.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.