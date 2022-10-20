Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $315.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $312.35 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.