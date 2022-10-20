Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,993 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jamf by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 81.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Jamf by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

