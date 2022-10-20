Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 174 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

