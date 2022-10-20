Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

