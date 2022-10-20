Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Calix by 414.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 125.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

