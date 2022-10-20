Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $986,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $44.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.