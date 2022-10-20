25,643 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

