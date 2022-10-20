Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

