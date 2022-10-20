XML Financial LLC Sells 11,886 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

