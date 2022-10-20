Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 111,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

