Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 11,899 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

