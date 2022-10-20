Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $688,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

