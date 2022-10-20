Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,731 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 111,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

