Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,981,000 after buying an additional 513,731 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 111,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.