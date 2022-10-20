Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

