Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.36 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of LCI Industries worth $57,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

LCII opened at $97.65 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

