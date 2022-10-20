The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of J. M. Smucker worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

