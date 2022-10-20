Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $58,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

