Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 34.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

VMC opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.