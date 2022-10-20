Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,958 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Synovus Financial worth $58,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after buying an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 190,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.