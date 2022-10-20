Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $58,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 43.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 154.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

