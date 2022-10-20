Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 254,936 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity National Financial worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.