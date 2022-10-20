Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.62 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $59,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $510.91 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $516.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

