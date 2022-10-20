Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.66 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 136,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Forward Air worth $59,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Forward Air by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

