Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $59,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.