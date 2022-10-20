Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Kellogg worth $60,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 803,893 shares of company stock worth $59,323,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

