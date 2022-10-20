Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at $534,472,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $314.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.63.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

