Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.32 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $60,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.