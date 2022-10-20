Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Lakeland Financial worth $60,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $180,187. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.