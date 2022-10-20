Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EGP opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

