Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of CenterPoint Energy worth $60,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

CNP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

