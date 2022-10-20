Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.27 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

