Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SM Energy worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.