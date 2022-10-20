ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IX. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 65.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 104.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ORIX Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IX opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.