Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Endava by 30.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.29. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

