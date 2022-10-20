South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,899,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

