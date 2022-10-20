Calamos Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $2,586,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Globant Stock Down 5.9 %

GLOB opened at $171.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.94. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $158.86 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

