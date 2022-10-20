Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

