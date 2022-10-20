Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

