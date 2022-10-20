Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 41 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,771.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,855.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,974.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

