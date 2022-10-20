Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

