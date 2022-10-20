Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.15. Approximately 28,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,942,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

