Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.39

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 13363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.